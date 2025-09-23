Indian Cricket star Virat Kohli is currently in London, spending vacation with his family. Kohli has recently retired from Test cricket and now he is only active in the ODI format. India is all set to take on Australia in the ODI series in October and Virat Kohli has already cleared the fitness test for that. Amid this, he was spotted in the streets of London with his family, taking stroll on the streets. Along with him, his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also there. Virat Kohli's son Akaay was alongside them in a perambulator. Kohli was recently spotted in a look with salt and pepper beard but in the pictures that went viral, he looked in a look with black beard. Rohit Sharma Plays 'Don't Spill the Water' Challenge With Daughter Samaira; Star Indian Cricketer Shares Adorable Moment With His Family (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in London

Virat Kohli Strolling With Son Akaay

In era where celebrities in India do all mean things to stay relevant in media, we have Virat Kohli who left India to live in England just like a normal person away from all media attention. All love to Virat, Anushka & their kids. May god bless them all❤️ pic.twitter.com/MfEwxlMusO — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) September 23, 2025

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in London A Few Days Back

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma were spotted in London, a few days back. pic.twitter.com/7Db7G4NCN1 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) September 23, 2025

