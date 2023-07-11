Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane were among the Team India cricketers who engaged in a colourful 'fielding' drill ahead of the 1st Test match against West Indies. The drill involved the players throwing a training aid which had three sides, all of three colours, at each other. Before throwing, the player calls out the coloured, which he wants the other to grab onto. It was a pretty unique exercise as the players seemed to enjoy it and, at the same time, sharpen their reflexes ahead of the match. Virat Kohli Poses for Pictures With Local Dominican Players Ahead of IND vs WI 1st Test, Star Batter’s Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

Team India Players Have 'Colourful' Fielding Drill Ahead of IND vs WI 1st Test

That's one colourful fielding drill 😃👌#TeamIndia sharpen their reflexes ahead of the first Test against West Indies 😎#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/FUtRjyLViI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2023

