Virat Kohli signed autographs for Sunrisers Hyderabad players after his century in the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2023 on Thursday, May 19. The RCB star slammed his sixth hundred in the Indian Premier League, helping his team beat Sunrisers Hyderabad and stay alive in the playoff race. Following the match, SRH youngsters gathered around Kohli and gave him a bat, jersey and cap to sign. IPL shared this 'Spirit of Cricket' video on social media. 'Somebody Somewhere…..' Rajat Sharma Takes Indirect Dig at Gautam Gambhir After Virat Kohli Hits Century in SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Virat Kohli Signs Autographs for SRH Players

