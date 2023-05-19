Rajat Sharma seemed to take an indirect dig at Gautam Gambhir after Virat Kohli scored a century in the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. The RCB star grabbed headlines with his sixth hundred of his IPL career as his side brushed aside Sunrisers Hyderabad and moved into the top four, strengthening their playoff hopes. Sharma, in an apparent dig towards Gambhir, wrote, "Magnificent 100 by Virat. It was a delight to watch. Of course, somebody somewhere may not be happy." Earlier this season, Gambhir had criticised Sharma over his coverage of his spat with Virat Kohli. Gautam Gambhir Takes Indirect Dig at Rajat Sharma After News Anchor Claimed LSG Mentor is ‘Jealous’ of Virat Kohli.

Rajat Sharma's Indirect Dig at Gautam Gambhir after Virat Kohli's Hundred

Magnificent 100 by Virat. It was a delight to watch. Of course, somebody somewhere may not be happy 😜@imVkohli @BCCI — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) May 18, 2023

