Ahead of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025, the legendary India national cricket team batter Virat Kohli has been spotted training in the nets in Perth. In a video posted by the official broadcasters Star Sports, Virat Kohli can be seen batting with sheer dedication, in the nets, trying to better his already perfect skills, while executing different shots. The former captain Virat Kohli is set to represent Team India again, for the first time since March 9, in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. Virat Kohli now plays ODIs exclusively, having retired from Tests and T20Is. India are set to play their first ODI since the Champions Trophy final, on October 19 in the first match of the three-match ODI series against Australia. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Spotted Batting During Team India’s First Practice Session Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

In Nets: Virat Kohli

Watch #viratkohli in 𝗛𝗗 because greatness deserves clarity. 😉🔎 Watch him in action #AUSvIND 👉 1st ODI | SUN, 19th OCT pic.twitter.com/mkw7cTYmw4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 16, 2025

