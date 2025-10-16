Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were spotted batting together during Team India's first practice session ahead of the first ODI against the Australia national cricket team in Perth on Sunday, October. Journalist Rohit Juglan shared the picture of them batting together on his social media handle. Kohli and Rohit will be in the spotlight during the three-match ODI series between India and Australia. ROKO are making an international comeback after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in March. Virat Kohli Shares Cryptic Message Ahead of Return in India National Cricket Team, Says ‘The Only Time You Truly Fail…’ (See Post).

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Spotted Batting Together

Everything looks good 👍 pic.twitter.com/9vbP0F1e9N — Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) October 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Rohit Juglan), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)