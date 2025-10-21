Virat Kohli got dismissed for a duck in the India vs Australia first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The conditions were suitable for seamers and the bounce and pace from the surface troubled him. India ended up losing the match and now they are trailing 1-0 in the series. Kohli, who was out of action for a long time, is determined to perform in his next match in Adelaide Oval and he engaged himself in an intense net session before it. Fans loved the passion and drive he still has and made the video viral on social media. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Prospects Discussed by Ravi Shastri and Ricky Ponting, Says ‘Only Time Will Tell; Don’t Write Off Champion Players’.

Virat Kohli Sweats Out in Intense Net Session in Adelaide Oval

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)