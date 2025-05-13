Neeraj Chopra congratulated Virat Kohli after the star cricketer announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12. In an Instagram post, Virat Kohli bid adieu to the longest format of the game and tributes poured in from all quarters for the modern-day great, who was an ambassador of red-ball cricket. Neeraj Chopra shared a comment on Virat Kohli's Test retirement post, writing, "Congratulations on an incredible Test career Virat bhai." Virat Kohli retired as the fourth-highest run-getter for India in Test cricket and the most successful captain for the nation in the longest format of the game. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Delhi Ranji Team's Coach Sarandeep Singh Makes Big Revelation, Says Star Indian Cricketer Was Prepared For England Tour (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli's Test Retirement Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Neeraj Chopra's Comment on Virat Kohli's Test Retirement Post

(Source: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)