Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test Cricket ahead of the India vs England five-Test match series. Kohli announced it on May 12, through a post on Instagram. There were expectations that he will feature in the England series, but in reality, he opted for retirement. Kohli also featured in the recent Ranji Trophy 2024-25 group stage match of Delhi, which indicated that he still had hunger of playing Test cricket. Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh has confirmed it, saying Kohli told him '‘I’ll play 2 India A matches in England and I want to hit 4-5 centuries in the England series." Sarandeep added 'there was no sign of him retiring from any form of cricket because he is coming to play red-ball cricket, so he had no thinking like that. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: ICC Chairman Jay Shah Congratulates Former Indian Captain for a Stellar Career in the Longest Format (See Post).

Delhi Ranji Team's Coach Sarandeep Singh Makes Big Revelation

Kohli told his Delhi Ranji coach he’s well prepared for the England tour and aims to score 500+ runs and he’d try for 3–4 centuries, He never said anything about retiring Whatever happened bts whoever caused this I wish those fker never find peace pic.twitter.com/lFaqZ6guxK — 𝘿 (@Vk18xCr7) May 12, 2025

