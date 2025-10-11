As the India national cricket team are playing the West Indies cricket team, one of the most popular legends of the game, Sir Vivian Richards is present in the stands. During Day 2 of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025, Viv Richards has been spotted in the stands of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, watching the game. He even cheered and showed thumbs-up to the fans. The 73-year-old Viv Richards is one of the finest legends to ever play for the West Indies. He had represented the Windies in 121 Tests and 187 ODIs, and played from 1974 to 1991. Sai Sudharsan Catch Video: Watch Team India Cricketer's Effort to Dismiss John Campbell During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

Viv Richards Spotted at Arun Jaitley Stadium:

Cricketing royalty in attendance in Dilli 🫡🔥 pic.twitter.com/108i1upYR0 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 11, 2025

