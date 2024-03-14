VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid were one of the most formidable pairs for India in the middle-order in Test cricket and the two right-handers, on this day, stitched one of the most memorable partnerships in Test cricket history when they put on 376 runs for the fifth wicket against Australia in the 2001 Kolkata Test. That partnership helped India stage a comeback and record a memorable win over Australia. Laxman finished with 281 and Dravid scored 180 runs as India went on to win the match by 171 runs. Laxman met Dravid at the NCA and the former shared a post, writing, "Great to catch up with my partner in crime, 23 years to the day since we batted out the entire day against Australia in Kolkata. Rahul and I went down memory lane, reliving and reminiscing that riveting series! What fun." ‘No Improvement After All These Years’ Ravi Ashwin Reveals Mother’s Funny Reaction to Him Claiming Identical Bowling Figures in Debut and 100th Test Matches.

VVS Laxman Meets Rahul Dravid

Great to catch up with my partner in crime, 23 years to the day since we batted out the entire day against Australia in Kolkata. Rahul and I went down memory lane, reliving and reminiscing that riveting series! What fun 😊 pic.twitter.com/lOlyONwaxr — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 14, 2024

