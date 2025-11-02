A galaxy of cricketing stars descended at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, with the venue in Navi Mumbai hosting the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday, November 2. Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were in attendance and the Hitman was dressed in a white T-shirt. He was seated beside Ritika Sajdeh as they turned up to show support for the India Women's National Cricket Team in the all-important ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. VVS Laxman was also present at the stadium and was seated beside the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. Sachin Tendulkar was also in attendance in the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. 21-Year-Old Shafali Verma Becomes Youngest Cricketer To Score a Half-Century in an ODI World Cup Final, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W ICC WWC 2025 Summit Clash.

Rohit Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar Among Greats Attend IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final

Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Watch IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final

ROHIT SHARMA WITH HIS WIFE TO SUPPORT INDIA WOMEN'S TEAM IN FINAL. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/SGNoCJpAFZ — sagar🇮🇳 (@LChandravan) November 2, 2025

