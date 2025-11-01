One of the backbones of India's batting supremacy in the 2000s, former Indian national cricket team player VVS Laxman celebrates his birthday today (November 1). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media and wished the Team India legend, and current head of BCCI Centre of Excellence happy birthday on his special occasion. Laxman played one of the most iconic knocks in India's cricketing history, scoring 281 against Australia at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, to forever etch his name in the annals of the sport. The 51-year-old played 220 internationals for the India national cricket team, amassing 11119 runs across formats, and registering 23 hundreds along the way. Since stepping away from active cricket, Laxman has forayed into commentary and is now a crucial administrator. Fans can check out BCCI's wish for legendary Laxman below.

BCCI Wishes VVS Laxman On Special Occasion

2️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ Intl matches 1️⃣1️⃣1️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ Intl runs 2️⃣3️⃣ Intl hundreds Here's wishing #TeamIndia legend and Head of BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) VVS Laxman, a very happy birthday 🎂🥳 @VVSLaxman281 pic.twitter.com/qkxaGQrXbk — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2025

