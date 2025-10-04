In the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025, Ravindra Jadeja starred with both bat and ball, scoring an unbeaten 104 and claiming a four-wicket haul in the second innings to earn himself the 'player of the match' award, which put him on par with the legendary Rahul Dravid on the list of most Player of the Match for India in Tests. Jadeja, in 86 Tests, has 11 POTM awards, while Dravid won 11 in 163 matches for India. The most player of the match awards for India in Test cricket have been won by Sachin Tendulkar, who leads the elite list with 14 from 200 matches. Jadeja is on the cusp of entering an elite Test list which consists of players with 4000 plus runs and 300 wickets, with current numbers reading 3990 and 334 from 86 Tests between 2012 and 2025. IND vs WI 1st Test 2025: Ravindra Jadeja’s All-Round Brilliance Helps India Crush West Indies by Innings and 140 Runs.

Ravindra Jadeja Draws Level With Rahul Dravid

Most Test man of the match for India 14 - Sachin Tendulkar (200 matches) 11* - Ravindra Jadeja (86 matches) 11 - Rahul Dravid (163 matches) 10 - Ravi Ashwin (106 matches) 10 - Virat Kohli (123 matches) 10 - Anil Kumble (132 matches) pic.twitter.com/iC72ayS72p — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) October 4, 2025

