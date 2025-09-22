An epic face-off took place between the next generation of the Indian cricketing legends Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid's son Samit Dravid are currently playing in the K Thimmappiah Memorial Trophy 2025-26 in Alur, Karnataka. Representing Goa Cricket Association, Arjun Tendulkar dismissed Samit Dravid, who was playing for KSCA Secretary's XI. Samit Dravid scored nine runs off 26 balls before Arjun Tendulkar dismissed him. Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Son Arjun Tendulkar’s Engagement With Saaniya Chandhok During AMA Session on Reddit.

Arjun Tendulkar vs Samit Dravid in K Thimmappiah Memorial Trophy 2025-26

In a rare generational match at the K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, dismissed Samit Dravid (9 runs), the son of Rahul Dravid. pic.twitter.com/E7fZxLXNwp — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) September 22, 2025

