VVS Laxman has been appointed as the interim coach of the Indian Men's Cricket team for Asia Cup 2022. The head coach Rahul Dravid is suffering from Covid-19 and has not travelled with the team India to Dubai. In the absence of him, Laxman has been given the duty to coach team India by BCCI for the continental tournament which is going to started on August 27.

Check the Tweet about VVS Laxman's appointment:

NEWS - VVS Laxman named interim Head Coach for Asia Cup 2022. More details here 👇👇https://t.co/K4TMnLnbch #AsiaCup #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2022

