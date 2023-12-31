Venkatesh Prasad came out in support of the Indian cricket team after a fan called the side 'Chokers'. The former player was conducting his #AskVenky session on 'X', formerly Twitter when a fan asked him if the Indian team are the new chokers in world cricket, given that they have not won any ICC tournament in the last 10 years. Prasad reacted to the post, writing, "Chokers not, we have won 2 Test series against Australia in Australia, the last one in 2020-21 after 36 all ou, I consider as one of India’s greatest especially with more than half first choice players missing. But there is certainly something not right about not winning any major tournament in 11 years." The Men in Blue came close to breaking their ICC trophy drought in the World Cup, where they lost to Australia in the final. 'What Could Have Been' Former Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad Takes A Look Back At 2023 For Indian Cricket Team Ahead of New Year.

See Venkatesh Prasad's Tweet:

Chokers not, we have won 2 Test series against Australia in Australia, the last one in 2020-21 after 36 all ou, I consider as one of India’s greatest especially with more than half first choice players missing. But there is certainly something not right about not winning any… https://t.co/ZY3HY3ODE7 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 31, 2023

