Team India missed out on an ICC trophy once again despite having two opportunities after making it to the World Test Championship final and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad takes a look back at the year for the Indian Cricket Team saying it has been a year of 'What Could Have Been' for them. He added, 'Hope in the coming year, India starts winning Championships which has alluded them for more than a decade now.' He also wished them best to Team India for the coming year. Cheteshwar Pujara Shares Video of Batting Practice With White Ball Ahead of Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Baffled Fans React.

Former Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad Takes A Look Back At 2023 For Team India

It’s been a year of “What could have been” for Team India. Dominated the World Cup only to have a very bad day when it mattered in the finals. Lost the WTC finals as well. Travis Head was brilliant in both these games. Hope in the coming year, India starts winning Championships… — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 30, 2023

