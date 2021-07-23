West Indies vs Australia 2nd ODI has been suspended with immediate effect due to a positive COVID-19 case, check the latest live update:

The 2nd ODI between West Indies and Australia has been suspended with immediate effect due to a positive COVID-19 case.



All personnel inside the bubble will be placed into isolation.#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/Zk5LAiZ3Gy— ICC (@ICC) July 22, 2021

