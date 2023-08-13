Roston Chase pulled off a sensational return catch to dismiss Tilak Varma during the India vs West Indies 5th T20I on August 13. The left-hander tried to drive the flighted delivery but instead, the ball struck the toe end of the bat and went towards Chase. The off-spinner then came up with a full-length stretch to grab the catch. The dismissal was confirmed by the TV umpires. Arshdeep Singh, Shubman Gill Engage in a Light-Hearted Conversation After IND vs WI 4th T20I 2023, BCCI Shares Video.

Watch Video Here

Roston Chase that was an absolutely fantastic catch! pic.twitter.com/tfa7X55Ttm — Q Sports Sport Reporter🇹🇹 (@yannickatnite) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)