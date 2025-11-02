India Women produced a good batting performance in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. They lost the toss and had to bat first and powered by half-centuries from Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, India put up a competitive total of 298/7 on the board. Runs on the board always matter in a big match and India will be hoping to defend the total. This is also the second highest total scored ever in an ICC Women's World Cup final. The highest total ever chased in a CWC final is 275 across men's and women's cricket. 21-Year-Old Shafali Verma Becomes Youngest Cricketer To Score a Half-Century in an ODI World Cup Final, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W ICC WWC 2025 Summit Clash.

India Women Register Second-Highest Total In ICC Women's World Cup Final

298/7 - #TeamIndia's 298/7 is now the second highest total ever in a women’s @cricketworldcup Final behind Australia’s 356/5 vs England (2022); no team batting second has ever gone past England’s 285/10 vs Australia (2022) in a Final. Monumental.#CWC25 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/IPUGPlKKFZ — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) November 2, 2025

