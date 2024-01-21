Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh's old video is going viral over social media. Harbhajan Singh was fined USD 400 cause of his dirty boots at the New Zealand airport. The story is from the early 2000s when the Indian Cricket Team came to New Zealand to play cricket for some time. The officers on duty went on to check the luggage of Harbhajan and then told him that he would be fined for his dirty boots as per the rule. NZ vs PAK Video Highlights, 5th T20I 2024: Watch Pakistan Register Consolation Win in Five-Match Series.

Watch Video Here

Back then they used to treat us like this, but fir IPL happened. @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/3MKXXy3hWC— Doctor Wait (@WaitReborn) January 20, 2024

