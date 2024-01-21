Pakistan cricket team won the 5th and final match of the T20I series against New Zealand but lost the series 4-1. Pakistan while batting first scored a total of 134 runs in 20 overs which was not an adequate total, but went on to defend this total and has defended the lowest T20I total in New Zealand. Pakistan bowled out New Zealand for a mere 92 runs and won the match by 42 runs. Iftikhar Ahmed won the Player of the Match award as he took three wickets for just 24 runs. Finn Allen went on to clinch the Player of the Series for his epic performances with the bat in the series. 'From My Personal Experience....', Shoaib Malik's Old Post Praising New Wife Sana Javed Goes Viral After Duo Announce Marriage.

Watch Highlights Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)