Harbhajan Singh took to social media to flag an AI-generated (Artificial Intelligence) picture of him and his son Johan Veer. The picture, which was shared on Facebook by an account with the name "MastiMusti", featured an AI-generated picture of the former India National Cricket Team star and his son holding a birthday cake, celebrating the latter's fourth birthday. Taking to X, Harbhajan Singh shared the AI-generated picture and called it out, writing, "Whose son is this AI?". Harbhajan Singh, who had married Geeta Basra in 2015, have two children. Their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha was born in 2016, while they welcomed son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha in 2021. Harbhajan Singh Reflects on Lalit Modi Releasing IPL 2008 Slapgate Video, Says ‘Maybe He Was Under the Influence…’.

Harbhajan Singh Slams AI-Generated Picture of Him and Son

Whose son is this AI ? pic.twitter.com/99yds1jZ3z — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 28, 2025

