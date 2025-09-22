India defeated Pakistan by six wickets during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It is the second time India defeated Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Both times it was a convincing victory for Suryakumar Yadav's side. Since the T20 World Cup 2022, India has won seven consecutive matches against Pakistan and one was washed out due to rain. It clearly shows how India had the upper hand against Pakistan. Taking a jibe at Pakistan cricket team and the lopsided scoreline in favour of India, Harbhajan Singh shared a post where he called the rivalry between India and Pakistan as 'the one sided rivalry'. crossing out the 'greatest'. Haris Rauf's Wife Muzna Masood Malik Shares Pakistan Cricketer's Gesture of Showing '6-0' to Indian Fans During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match On Instagram Story, Sparks Controversy.

Harbhajan Singh Takes Jibe On Pakistan

The One Sided Rivalry 😂😂😂 Chak de India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/5IpkSoeiQa — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 22, 2025

