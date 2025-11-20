India's 'no handshake' policy for Pakistan players during cricket matches has been a talking point for some time now, after it was seen during the Asia Cup 2025 tournament in September. The subsequent ICC Women's World Cup 2025 also saw India and Pakistan players avoid shaking hands and the most recent example of this was seen at the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament, where cricketers from the two Asian giants did not engage in interaction either before or after the IND A vs PAK A match. Amid this, a video has surfaced of Harbhajan Singh shaking hands with Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani after a Northern Warriors vs Aspin Stallions match in the Abu Dhabi T10 2025. Ex-India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who plays for Aspin Stallions, was seen having a handshake with the Pakistan bowler who represents Northern Warriors. The video of this has gone viral. India A, Pakistan Shaheens Players Avoid Handshakes After IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Harbhajan Singh Shakes Hands With Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani

Harbhajan Singh handshake with Shahnawaz Dahani. Ab kahan gai patriotism indians ki. #AbuDhabiT10 @iihtishamm pic.twitter.com/4ZFfgP2ld3 — Ather (@Atherr_official) November 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)