India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Schedule: New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka in a thriller of a Test match and that helped India qualify for the final of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23. Team India will now meet Australia in the final of WTC 2023. The India vs Australia WTC final will be played at the Kennington Oval in London, UK from June 07 onwards. June 12 will be the reserve day in case rain spoils any day of the Test match. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the ICC WTC 2023 final is expected to start at around 03:30 PM. India Qualifies for WTC Final As New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka in 1st Test 2023, To Meet Australia in Summit Clash.

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Schedule

- India Vs Australia. - WTC Final. - 7th to 11th June. - 12th June as Reserve Day. - Kennington Oval. - The dates, opponents, venue everything is set! Cannot wait for the all important event. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 13, 2023

WTC Final

India have qualified for the World Test Championship final! They'll take on Australia at The Oval for the #WTC23 mace! More: https://t.co/75Ojgct97X pic.twitter.com/ghOOL4oVZB — ICC (@ICC) March 13, 2023

