The Hungary national cricket team are clashing with the Serbia national cricket team in the final match of the ongoing Eastern Europe Cup 2025 on Sunday, August 31. The Hungary vs Serbia Eastern Europe Cup 2025 final match will be held at the GB Oval in Szodliget. The Hungary vs Serbia Eastern Europe Cup 2025 match is scheduled to start at 5:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). No, there will be no live telecast available for the Eastern Europe Cup 2025 series in India. Hence, Indian fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the Hungary vs Serbia Eastern Europe Cup 2025 final match on TV channels. Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming of the Eastern Cup 2025 matches in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the live streaming of the Hungary vs Serbia Eastern Europe 2025 cricket match online either. Brendan Taylor Becomes Third Zimbabwe Cricketer To Complete 10,000 Runs Across Format, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs SL 2nd ODI 2025.

Eastern Europe Cup 2025 Details

🇭🇺 Hungary is set to host the Eastern European Cup! They’ll welcome their two neighbors for a series: 🇭🇺 Hungary 🇭🇷 Croatin 🇷🇸 Serbia 🗓️ 29–31 August 📸 Cricket Hungary #CricketEverywherepic.twitter.com/jyDOOjNtiV — Associate Chronicles (@AssociateChrons) August 26, 2025

