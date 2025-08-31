Brendan Taylor became the third Zimbabwe national cricket team player to complete 10,000 runs across formats on Sunday, August 31. The 39-year-old achieved this elusive milestone during the second ODI against the Sri Lanka national cricket team at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Brendan joined the elite list of Zimbabwe players - Andy Flower (11,580) and Grant Flower (10,028). Taylor has amassed 2371 runs in 35 Test matches. The 39-year-old has slammed 6704 in ODIs and 934 in T20Is. During the ZIM vs SL 2nd ODI 2025, Taylor made 20 runs off 37 deliveries. Why Was Brendan Taylor Banned? Know Reason As Zimbabwe Cricketer Is Set For International Return After Three and a Half Years.

Brendan Taylor Completes 10,000 Runs in International Cricket

Brendan Taylor became the third Zimbabwean to complete 10,000 international runs 11,580 - Andy Flower (320 Inns) 10,028 - Grant Flower (337 Inns) 10,000* - Brendan Taylor (320 Inns) 9,543 - Hamilton Masakadza (350 Inns) 8,834 - Sean Williams (285 Inns) pic.twitter.com/F5AyEgh3OA — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) August 31, 2025

