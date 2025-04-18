In match 13 of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier, neighbours Ireland women's national cricket team and Scotland women's national cricket team are set to lock horns. The IRE-W vs SCO-W CWC Qualifier match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, starting at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 18. Unfortunately, live TV viewing options of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier will not be available in India due to a lack of a broadcasting partner, hence fans cannot watch the match on their TV sets. However, fans looking where to watch the online streaming viewing options for the IRE-W vs SCO-W CWC Qualifier match can tune to FanCode in India. Fans can find live viewing options for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier for INR 69 on the FanCode app and website. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Sixth Edition of Women's ODI Competition.

IRE-W vs SCO-W CWC Qualifier:

For one final time this qualifier 👊 📺 Watch live on https://t.co/YZgtBhRFLu! #FollowScotland pic.twitter.com/JGxUnsZoYe — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) April 17, 2025

