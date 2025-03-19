Six women's national cricket teams will lock horns in Pakistan for the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 with an aim to finish as the top-two best sides and book their slot for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 to be held in India, scheduled from October 2025. The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 in Pakistan will be played between April 9, 2025, to April 19, 2025, and is the sixth edition for the qualifier event of the main tournament. Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will be the 13th edition of the mega-tournament. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 Schedule Revealed; Know Who Plays Who In CWC Qualifying Competition in Lahore.

The six sides participating in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 are: the Pakistan women's national cricket team, Ireland women's national cricket team, Thailand women's national cricket team, Bangladesh women's national cricket team, West Indies women's cricket team, and Scotland women's national cricket team. While Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, and West Indies qualified after finishing in the ranks 7 to 10 in the 2022–2025 ICC Women's Championship, Scotland and Thailand entered due to their ICC Women's ODI rankings. The matches will happen on two grounds in Lahore, Pakistan, the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground and the famous Gaddafi Stadium. Scroll below to look at the squads of all the six teams. Scotland Unveil 15-Player Squad for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier.

List of Squads of Participating Teams in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025:

Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team: To Be Announced

Ireland Women's National Cricket Team: To Be Announced

Thailand Women's National Cricket Team: To Be Announced

Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Jannatul Ferdus Sumona, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Farzana Haque, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Marufa Akter, Ritu Moni.

West Indies Women's National Cricket Team: To Be Announced

Scotland Women's National Cricket Team: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Sarah Bryce (wk), Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Ailsa Lister (wk), Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul, Ellen Watson (wk).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).