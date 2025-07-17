The first match of the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 is being played between the Kenya National Cricket Team and the Nigeria National Cricket Team on July 17. The Kenya vs Nigeria 1st match of the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 is being held at the Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe. The Kenya vs Nigeria match is set to begin at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, fans in India will not be able to watch the Kenya vs Nigeria Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 match on TV channels, as live telecast viewing options are not available. Fans in India will have live streaming viewing options for the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025. Fans can watch the Kenya vs Nigeria Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 match in the FanCode app and website, but only after purchasing a match pass or tour pass. On Which TV Channel World Championship of Legends 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch WCL Season 2 T20 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Kenya vs Nigeria 1st match of Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025

Kenya goes head-to-head with Nigeria in the second fixture of #POAT20. #LycaConnectsCricket pic.twitter.com/1ellbeedTc — Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) July 17, 2025

