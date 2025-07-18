The Qatar national cricket team will take on the Saudi Arabia national cricket team in the first T20I of the five-match series. The first T20I between Qatar and Saudi Arabia will be played on July 18. The Qatar vs Saudi Arabia 1st T20I match 2025 will be hosted at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The much-awaited contest will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, unfortunately, won't have access to the Qatar vs Saudi Arabia five-match T20I series live telecast in the absence of an official broadcast partner. Sadly for the Indian audiences, there will be no live streaming viewing options of the Qatar vs Saudi Arabia five-match T20I series. Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025? Here's The Possibility of Star Pacer Featuring in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Match at Old Trafford.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I Series 2025 Schedule

نتطلع إلى استضافة سلسلة المباريات الثنائية T20I للرجال بين منتخبي قطر والمملكة العربية السعودية لعام 2025، والتي ستُقام من 18 إلى 23 يوليو في استاد ويست إند الدولي للكريكت في الدوحة We look forward to hosting the Qatar-Saudi Arabia Men’s T20I Bilateral Series 2025 from 18th to… pic.twitter.com/UOxrm9rhBO — Qatar Cricket Association (@qa_cricket) July 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)