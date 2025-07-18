Ahead of the fourth Test between the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team, there have been talks about veteran speedster Jasprit Bumrah's availability. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 will be held at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, starting on July 23. The Ben Stokes-led England are leading the ongoing five-match Test series 2-1. The hosts won the first Test in Leeds by five wickets. The Asian Giants bounced back at the Edgbaston Test and secured a historic victory. In the third test at iconic Lord's, the Three Lions clinched a close victory to take the lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Will Rishabh Pant Play in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025? Here's The Possibility of Star India Wicketkeeper-Batsman Featuring in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah has played two test matches (Leeds and Lord's) till now. Bumrah missed the second Test at Edgbaston due to workload management. Ahead of the India vs. England 2025 Test series, the Indian management confirmed that the veteran pacer will not play the full series and Bumrah's workload will be managed during the England tour. Since the conclusion of the third Test between both countries at Lord's, there has been constant talk about Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the do-or-die encounter. In this article, you will get to know about Bumrah's availability for the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025?

India cricket team assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has provided an update on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester. Speaking to the reporters, the assistant coach stated that they will make a call in Manchester on whether Bumrah will play or not.

Ryan ten Doeschate mentioned that Bumrah is available for one of the last two Test matches, and he hinted that with the series on the line, the Indian management is leaning towards playing the speedster.

“No, we’ll make that call in Manchester. We've got him for one of the last two Tests, and it's pretty obvious with the series on the line Manchester so there will be a leaning towards playing him. But again, if we look at all the factors you know, how many days of cricket are we going to get up there? What do we feel is our best chance of winning that game? And then how that fits in together with the Oval, and looking at the last two games holistically as part of the series," ten Doeschate told reporters.

Jasprit Bumrah is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England. In two matches, the right-arm speedster picked up 12 wickets at a brilliant average of 21.00. The veteran has scalped two five-wicket hauls till now.

