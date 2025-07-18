The Uganda National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with Nigeria National Cricket Team in the third match of Pearl of Africa T20I series 2025, on July 18. The Uganda vs Nigeria match is set to be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe, Uganda with the clash having started at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Uganda vs Nigeria live telecast in the Pearl of Africa T20I series 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option as they can watch the Uganda vs Nigeria Pearl of Africa T20I series 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. On Which TV Channel Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Five-Nation Tournament T20 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Match-day 2 of the #POAT20 series. Uganda opt to bat against Nigeria. Catch the live action on https://t.co/JPOYirSbb6 Follow the live score updates on https://t.co/6tDVuqKTAi#LycaConnectsCricket pic.twitter.com/exT49ubmhv — Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) July 18, 2025

