Being played at Entebbe, Uganda, the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 is bound to have a lot of interest among the fans. Afterall, five nations are battling each other in the competition. Besides the hosts Uganda national cricket team, Kenya, Nigeria, Namibia, and the UAE will be locking horns. High-voltage T20Is are scheduled to be played, from July 17 to July 27, in the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025. RCB’s Jitesh Sharma Moves From Vidarbha to Baroda Ahead of 2025–26 Domestic Season.

Being hosted by the Uganda Cricket Association, all matches of the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 are organized to be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe. All sides look well-equipped for the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025, so nail-biting thrillers are expected in most of the cricket games. Sides like the UAE and Kenya are expected to be the favourites, but hosts Uganda can't be taken lightly either.

Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 Details

Series Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 Date July 17 to July 27 Match Timings 4:00 PM and 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

Where to Watch Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, fans in India will not be able to watch the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 on TV channels, as live telecast viewing options are not available. For Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 online viewing options, read below. On Which TV Channel World Championship of Legends 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch WCL Season 2 T20 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

How to Watch Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 Live Streaming?

Fans in India will have live streaming viewing options for the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025. Fans can watch the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 matches in the FanCode app and website, but only after purchasing a match pass or tour pass.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).