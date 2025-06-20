The highly-anticipated India vs England 2025 Test series starts on June 20 and as the action gets underway, fans remembered infamous pitch invader Daniel Jarvis, popularly known as 'Jarvo 69', who hogged the limelight in the 2021 series between the two teams. The notorious pitch invader had memorably come out on the pitch during the fourth Test of the IND vs ENG series in 2021. After coming onto the pitch, he collided with Jonny Bairstow before being escorted by the security guards. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault. As the India vs England in England starts on June 20, fans remembered his antics and shared their reactions on social media. India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2025 Day 1: How To Watch IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

'Can We See Jarvo 69'

Can we see jarvo 69 — k rr (@krr54198768068) June 20, 2025

'Jarvo 69 Will Always Be Part of History!'

Jarvo 69 will always be a part of history! https://t.co/fVXQooUUCZ — Nirvan (@bi0gasgenerator) June 20, 2025

Another Fan Remembers Jarvo 69

Jarvo 69😝 — KohliNation (@Atif06505864701) June 20, 2025

'Goated Player'

Jarvo 69 goated player - BCCI and ECB destroyed his career.🤧 https://t.co/z0O6t6CT5v — hardixpandyaa (@hardixpandya) June 20, 2025

'Will Jarvo 69 Be Back in the Field?'

With England-India series on horizon. Will Jarvo 69 be back in the field? 😆 — Niroj Khatiwada 🏔️ (@mountain_gooner) June 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)