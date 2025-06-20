India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: No Rohit Sharma, no Virat Kohli for India as they embark on a mission to build a team for the future. Both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirements from Test cricket five days apart from each other. And ahead of the England tour, India handed youngster Shubman Gill the Test captaincy. The five-match India vs England Test series, which is now called the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, begins with the first Test at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. Meanwhile, for IND vs ENG free live streaming online and TV telecast details, you can scroll down. IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs England Match in Leeds.

Hosts England have already named their playing XI for the series opener, with Ollie Pope set to bat at number three, which means no place for Jacob Bethell. The home side have named young pacers Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue in the playing XI as well, with Chris Woakes to lead the attack.

It will be interesting to see what sort of combination India goes with. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are likely to open with Karun Nair slotted at number three. Captain Shubman Gill could bat at four. Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the bowling attack and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could be picked as the lone spinner in the playing XI. India vs England 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Match Details

Match India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Date Friday, June 20 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Headingley, Leeds Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 1st Test 2025 is set to start on Friday, June 20, at Headingley in Leeds. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 1?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 1?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can watch the India vs England 1st Test 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time. Upon completion of the limited time to watch free IND vs ENG live streaming, fans will need to have a subscription to watch the full day's play and the match.

