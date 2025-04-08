Former Australia Test opener Will Pucovski has confirmed that he has retired from all forms of cricket at just the age of 27 due to concussion. The right-hander has suffered several concussions throughout his career, the last one being in March 2024 and he made this decision after being recommended by a medical panel. He was hit on his helmet by a bouncer from Riley Meredith last year during a Sheffield Shield match and that had put him out of action for the remainder of the summer. While speaking on SEN Mornings podcast, Will Pucovski said, "I’m not going to be playing cricket again. It’s been a really difficult year to put it as simply as possible." Will Pucovski has played just one Test match, against India in 2021 where he scored 62 and 10 runs, respectively. Tom Banton Misses Out on Breaking Brian Lara’s First Class Record, Scores Record 371 During Somerset vs Worcestershire County Championship 2025 Match.

Will Pucovski Retires from All Forms of Cricket

Former Australia Test opener Will Pucovski has retired from all levels of cricket at the age of 27.https://t.co/N7ugE9j5Cm — ICC (@ICC) April 8, 2025

