Tom Banton might have fallen short of breaking Brian Lara's record but scored a majestic 371 during the Somerset vs Worcestershire match in the County Championship 2025. The right-hander had begun the third day of the match unbeaten on 344* and should he have scored another 158 runs, he could have surpassed the legendary Brian Lara to register the highest individual score in the County Championship. Brian Lara holds the record for scoring 501* while representing Warwickshire against Durham in 1994. Tom Banton's marathon 371-run knock that came off 403 deliveries, included 56 fours and two sixes and he was eventually dismissed by Tom Hinley. Tom Banton now has the fifth-highest score in County Championship, behind Graeme Hick (405), Sam Northeast (410*), Archie MacLaren (424) and Brian Lara (501*). Sanath Jayasuriya Seeks PM Narendra Modi’s Help in Bringing International Cricket to Jaffna, India’s Prime Minister Shares Glimpses of His Interaction With 1996-Winning Member of Sri Lanka Cricket Team (Watch Video).

Tom Banton Scores 371 During Somerset vs Worcestershire Match

A remarkable innings concludes. Tom Banton's mammoth knock sees him finish on 371. pic.twitter.com/E7cPrQeOQ8 — Rothesay County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 6, 2025

