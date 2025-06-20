Four wickets in five deliveries, successfully getting the opponent bundled when defending only ten runs, claiming a hattrick and clinching a thriller even before the last over, it all happened in the 19th over of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 match 16, second innings. Madurai Panthers had scored 168/9, batting first. After bowling for the 18 overs next, 11 runs were required by Nellai Royal Kings to gain a victory. Left-arm medium pacer Surya Anand S then did something spectacular. In the next five balls, he picked all the four remaining wickets, that too while leaking no runs. Surya Anand S picked a wicket of the first ball, then came a dot, and then a hattrick. The 19th over went like W,0,W,W,W. After these magical five balls, the game was clinched by Siechem Madurai Panthers. ‘Should Focus on His Decisions…’ Sachin Tendulkar’s Valuable Advice to Shubman Gill Ahead of Tendulkar-Anderson Test Series 2025 in England.

Surya Anand S Picks Four Wickets in 19th Over:

