    TNPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Live Streaming Online Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons: Watch Telecast of Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 9 on TV and Online
    Ravi Ashwin is leading Dindigul Dragons (Photo Credit:X@TNPremierLeague)
    Socially Souryaprokas Bhaduri| Jul 04, 2025 07:23 PM IST

    Chepauk Super Gillies are taking on Dindigul Dragons in TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) 2025 Qualifier 2 on Friday, July 4. The Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons match began at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and it is being played at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of TNPL in India and fans can watch the Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons live telecast on Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channel. There's also an online viewing option as fans can watch the Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons live streaming on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a match pass. Bizarre! Tushar Raheja Gets Dismissed Run Out After Slipping and Tumbling On the Pitch During Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2025 Qualifier 1 (Watch Video).

    Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

