After a successful and key performance in ICC Women's T20 World Cup final, Beth Mooney is appointed as the captain of Gujarat Giants for the upcoming season of Women's Premier League. Gujarat Giants, the Adani owned franchise, secured her services for a price of 2 lakh in the WPL 2023 auction. Along with experience, batting and wicketkeeping skills, Mooney will now help the franchise with her leadership skills.

Beth Mooney to Lead Gujarat Giants

Beth Mooney has been named as captain of the Gujarat Giants. Sneh Rana: Vice-Captain#WPL2023 — Akhil Gupta 🏏 (@Guptastats92) February 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)