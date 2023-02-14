As the Women's Premier League auction is now complete, BCCI announces the WPL 2023 schedule. The league will start on 4th March at the DY Patil Stadium with a action packed clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. On Sunday, 5th March 2023, the WPL will have its first double-header day where Royal Challengers Bangalore will face-off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium. UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening. A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

WPL 2023 Schedule Announced By BCCI

🗓️ Mark Your Calendars Get Ready to support your favourite teams 👏 👏 The schedule for the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League is here 🔽 #WPL pic.twitter.com/O1HHvRUh0k — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)