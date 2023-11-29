Former WWE Tag Team 2023 Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Admits Admiring MS Dhoni In An Interview, Video Goes Viral

Fans loved that the WWE stars know and admire their favourite cricketer and made the video viral on social media.

Socially Soubhagya Chatterjee| Nov 29, 2023 07:57 PM IST

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens won the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39 in 2023. It was their first tag team title in WWE both together as a team and separately. In an interview to Sony Sports Network. Zayn and Owens talk about the famous Indian Sportspersons and admit knowing the name of MS Dhoni and admiring him. Fans loved that the WWE stars know and admire their favourite cricketer and made the video viral on social media. 'Don't Lie Quoting Me' Ravi Ashwin Slams X User For Spreading Fake News Related to Sanju Samson’s Transfer to CSK.

WWE Tag Team 2023 Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Ownes Admits Admiring MS Dhoni

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

