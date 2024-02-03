Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden double century in Test cricket, on Day 2 of the India vs England 2nd Test on February 2. The youngster has shown excellent composure and maturity to get to his landmark achievement in Test cricket, which will be remembered for a very long time to come. Jaiswal has been dominant since Day 1 and got to the double century off 277 balls. His knock included 18 fours and seven sixes. Jaiswal also became the youngest opener to achieve this feat.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Double Century

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)