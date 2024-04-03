Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma uprooted Andre Russell's furniture during the DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match. Sharma bowled a brilliant yorker to Russell on the first ball of the 20th over which also made the KKR batsman fall as he lost his balance while defending the ball. The latter played an innings of 41 runs from 19 balls which included four fours and three sixes. 26 Runs in One Over! Sunil Narine Takes Ishant Sharma to the Cleaners During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Ishant Sharma Yorks Andre Russell

YORKED! 🎯 Ishant Sharma with a beaut of a delivery to dismiss the dangerous Russell! Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE#TATAIPL | #DCvKKR | @ImIshant pic.twitter.com/6TjrXjgA6R — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)