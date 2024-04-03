Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine smacked 26 runs in one over of Delhi Capitals bowler Ishant Sharma. During the fourth over of the first innings, Narine smashed three sixes and one four off Ishant and disturbed his line and length. The latter played an innings of 85 runs from 39 and smashed seven fours and seven sixes during his stay at the crease. Sunil Narine Smashes 21-Ball Half-Century During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match

Sunil Narine Smacks 26 Runs to Ishant Sharma

Sunil Narine at it again 🔥🔥@KKRiders are off to some start in Vizag! Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE#TATAIPL | #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/UipTFUHznQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2024

