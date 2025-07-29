The County Championship 2025 has seen some extraordinary moments already this season. One more gets added on July 29, during the Yorkshire vs Sussex County Championship 2025 match. Sussex were batting first, when Yorkshire bowler Jack White got Tom Haines to top edge a pull shot to the deep mid-wicket. The fielder James Wharton was inside the ring, but he chased almost 35 yards and took a stunning diving catch in the end. It was a brilliant effort and the catch went viral on social media. India Pacer Khaleel Ahmed Ends Stint in County Championship 2025 With Essex Due to Personal Reasons.

James Wharton Runs Long Way Back to Take Sensational Diving Catch

