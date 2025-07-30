The Hundred, one of the most exciting cricket tournaments in the world, is set to be back with its fifth edition, which gets underway from August 5. The Hundred 2025 is a historic season, as it is set to witness new team owners with four IPL teams investing in the franchises. Kavya Maran, owner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the IPL and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, in South Africa's SA20, is one of them. And in this article, we shall take a look at which team Kavya Maran owns in The Hundred 2025. The Hundred 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of Men's and Women's Teams for Fifth Edition of 100-Ball Cricket Competition.

The Hundred 2025 will witness a total of eight teams in both men's and women's competitions will battle it out for the ultimate prize, with the final being on August 31. Oval Invincibles are the reigning champions of The Hundred in men's competition, while London Spirit are the title holders in women's competition. The Oval Invincibles are the most successful men's and women's teams in The Hundred, winning the titles two times each out of the four seasons so far. Kavya Maran, Sanjiv Goenka and Other New Team Owners in The Hundred 2025 Share Thoughts on Investing in the Tournament's Franchises (Watch Video).

Which Team Does Kavya Maran Own in The Hundred 2025?

Kavya Maran is undoubtedly one of the most popular team owners in the IPL and fans often find her in attendance at every Sunrisers Hyderabad match, where she showcases her passion for the game by celebrating every wicket or boundary or any major moment for her team with utmost excitement and energy. Kavya Maran is the owner of the Northern Superchargers team in The Hundred.

Kavya Maran Shares Message Ahead of The Hundred 2025

The Sun TV Network, of which she is the Head of Sports, owns a 100% stake in the Northern Superchargers team and she would expect her team to put up a good show in the fifth edition of The Hundred. Harry Brook, David Miller, Adil Rashid and Brydon Carse are some of the big names in the Northern Superchargers men's team, while the women's team comprises Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield and Kate Cross among other stars.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2025 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).